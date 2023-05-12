Cool but mostly pleasant Mother’s Day Weekend with few rain chances

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

NWS Water Levels: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=MQT

A Canadian Shield-based high pressure system extends to Upper Michigan into Mother’s Day Weekend -- helping to keep a Central Plains low-pressure system to track south of the region.

With drier and gusty wind conditions Mother’s Day Weekend, use caution on any outdoor burning -- SEE DAILY FIRE DANGER RATING HERE.

The next round of showers comes next Tuesday by way of a Canadian Prairies clipper system. It will also bring brief cooling to the region and can pave the path for mixed rain/snow to move into the region (mainly Western U.P.) next Friday.

Tonight: Scattered clouds with isolated rain showers tapering off overnight; east winds gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: 40s Near Lake Superior ... 50s Away from Lake Superior

Saturday: Partial sunshine with a few light rain showers along the Wisconsin border late; mild and breezy with east wind gusts over 20 mph (over 30 mph Keweenaw Peninsula)

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday, Mother’s Day: Mostly cloudy early then mostly sunny into the daytime; cooler with northeast wind gusts 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 60

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy late

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers early then clearing late; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds in the afternoon with scattered light to moderate rain showers; breezy

>Highs: 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate rain showers; chance mixed rain/snow west late; windy

>Highs: 50s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.