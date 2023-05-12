City of Hancock holds annual spring clean-up event for resident item drop-offs

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Hancock started its annual spring clean-up event Friday.

Hancock residents can drop materials and items off at the city public works facility to be disposed of.

“People like to clean up their yards or garages, their basements, their attics, pretty much stuff that has been sitting around for years and they maybe decided to get rid of it,” said City of Hancock Public Works Leadman Matt Freeman. “We’ll see anything from lawnmowers to dressers, refrigerators, roofing shingles, metal roofing, and vacuum cleaners.”

Items such as tires, batteries, and e-waste like computers will not be accepted.

Residents must bring proof of residency, such as their driver’s license, to drop off items.

There is also a limit to how much can be dropped off per household or facility.

“There’s usually a limit of four cubic yards a resident can bring,” continued Freeman. “And there are people who own multiple houses in the city limits, and they are allowed to bring one for each resident address.”

Some residents, like Bruce Ragusett, are even using the opportunity to do good for organizations they’re involved in.

“I’m also a janitor at our church, “ said Ragusett. “And we accumulate the same amount over a year’s time, things that break down, things that can’t be recycled.”

The event will continue on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“We also offer curbside pick-up for senior citizens and handicapped and disabled,” added Freeman. “They have to call city hall and make an appointment. Just make sure it’s out by the curb, and we will pick it up.”

This pick-up option will be available on May 15, 22, and June 5.

For additional information on what can be dropped off and what cannot, check out the city of Hancock’s website by clicking here.

