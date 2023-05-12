City Council passes Negaunee Downtown Enhancement Project

City of Negaunee seal
City of Negaunee seal(Wluctv6)
By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) -The City of Negaunee passed the Negaunee Downtown Enhancement Project at their special meeting Thursday evening.

Some of the things they’re planning on improving are accessibility and aesthetics of the downtown area. The city will be adding parks and outdoor seating areas, reconfiguring unsafe roadways and intersections while integrating the city’s history into the improvements.

They will be installing a new 10-inch water main and a new sewer main. There will be ADA sidewalks, off-street ramps, crosswalks, an increase of ADA parking spots from 4 to 12 as well as ADA seating.

They will also be increasing parking. Now there are 108 parking spaces, after the project there will be 98 regular spaces, 4 electric vehicle (EV) spaces and 15 spaces for firefighters.

Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron said this is a once in a lifetime project for the residents of Negaunee.

“We’re just excited to see the forward momentum here in Negaunee, we’re forging a new adventure and creating a different kind of community. We’re still paying homage to our history, and we’re still respecting the residents that live here in the community.”

Negaunee business owners and citizens stepped up during the meeting to share their support of the project.

The Enhancement Project was passed by a 5 to 1 council vote. The estimated timeline for the project is July through October of this year, and May to October of next year.

