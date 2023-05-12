Ashleigh Young appointed Delta County Adminstrator

Delta County Board of Commissioner's meeting on Tuesday.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair and Vinny La Via
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County now has a new administrator.

“I’m most excited for the challenges. Every day is a new day,” said Ashleigh Young, the Delta County Administrator.

After the county board interviewed four candidates, Young was appointed at Tuesday’s meeting, with a three-to-two vote.

Commissioners David Moyle, Bob Barron and Robert Peterson voted in favor of Young. While commissioners John Malnor and Steven Viau voted against her.

“Commissioner Viau and Commissioner Malnor made their support to me and they said they would support me 100 percent. It does not matter what their vote was like. I’m in this position and we all have to work together to move the county forward,” said Young.

In the meeting, Commissioner Viau called the board “corrupt.”

“I got out of place a little bit at the meeting. Lost my composure. I apologize to the public if anyone’s seen that,” said Viau.

Despite making a motion to hire another candidate and voting against Young, Viau says he believes Young will handle the job well.

“A very talented young lady prevailed, and her name is Ashleigh Young. She is our new leader of Delta County and we’re all proud to have her there,” said Viau.

Young served as interim administrator since February after the former administrator, Emily DeSalvo, was fired.

Now, Young says she’s excited for what’s to come in Delta County, like Sunday’s visitors.

“We have the cruises coming in. They’ll be docking at 8 a.m. We have a welcoming ceremony at 8:30 a.m.,” said Young.

Young’s contract is still in the works.

