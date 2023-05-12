Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl in North Carolina

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl in North Carolina.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl in North Carolina.(Stanly County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning at a Stanly County school.

According to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, Stephanie Michele Morton was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on May 11 at South Stanly High School.

An Amber Alert was issued for Morton.

She was seen leaving with a man, believed to be 30-year-old Duane Howard Bartlett, in a red passenger car, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials say Morton is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Morton’s location should call the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office at 704-985-0656.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Nante Niemi says he’s ‘still going to go camping’ after surviving 2 days alone in Porcupine Mountains
Country artist Jackson Dean
UP State Fair announces first act of 2023 grandstand entertainment
Brian McEachern mugshot(Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
Jury finds former MSP dispatch supervisor guilty of criminal sexual conduct charges
Hunter Allen Loos has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for second degree murder. His...
Federal appeals court upholds sentence for Marquette man charged in murder of mother
Details include why civilian volunteers were asked not to participate in the search, as well as...
Agencies provide additional rescue details, camping trip safety advice after Nante Niemi search

Latest News

High School Baseball Gladstone vs Iron Mountain
High School Baseball Highlights, Scores and Softball Scores 5-11-23
A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs
A migrant gestures to Texas National Guard members standing behind razor wire on the bank of...
Migrants rush across US border in final hours before Title 42 expires
FILE - In this combination of photos, Dolly Parton appears at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame...
Lainey Wilson triumphs at Academy of Country Music Awards; Chris Stapleton wins top honor