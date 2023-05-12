4 trade students drafted in first ever Draft Day

Draft Day for trade students.
Draft Day for trade students.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Trade students celebrated their new careers Friday after the first-ever “Draft Day.”

Students from the Delta-Schoolcraft ISD learned all about the trades this year. They spent half the day learning and half the day working for $13 an hour.

“I know our local is absolutely happy to have one of our new apprentices come in. Definitely a great candidate. They’ve obviously been prescreened, and already gone through so I think it’s going to be a beautiful fit. What an awesome event it is to be able to have this and participate in it,” said DeJian Dean, IBEW Local 906 Coordinator.

There were four students drafted Friday -- three males and one female.

“You do electricity, I did it my junior year and it sparked an interest. ‘Sparked,’ was a pun. Doing it this year it just made my interest a little higher,” said Kaiden Brown, an IBEW Local 906 member.

These four students will graduate high school and go straight into the workforce.

