2 Menominee men arraigned for meth lab explosion

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Menominee men were arraigned in Menominee County District Court on Thursday for charges related to a methamphetamine lab explosion.

43-year-old David Allen Erdman and 50-year-old Donald Mark Myers are charged in a multiple-felony count complaint including charges of Manufacture of Methamphetamine, Operating a Laboratory Near Specified Places, and Operating a Laboratory Involving Hazardous Waste. Each charge carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

On Sunday, May 7, there was an explosion at a suspected meth lab at 1012 18th Avenue in Menominee. The Upper Peninsulas Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) began an investigation and got a search warrant for that location and at 2411 10th Avenue in Menominee.

UPSET seized ingredients and equipment used to make methamphetamine, including lithium strips, “Liquid Fire” drain line opener, Coleman camp fuel, soda bottle containing white powder with a rubber tubing, coffee filters, and other components used in the “One Pot” method of manufacturing meth.

Probable Cause Conferences for both men is scheduled for May 23, and Preliminary Examinations are scheduled for June 1.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety for both men.

