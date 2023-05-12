2 Menominee men arraigned for meth lab explosion

Meth arrest graphic.
Meth arrest graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Menominee men were arraigned in Menominee County District Court on Thursday for charges related to a methamphetamine lab explosion.

43-year-old David Allen Erdman and 50-year-old Donald Mark Myers are charged in a multiple-felony count complaint including charges of Manufacture of Methamphetamine, Operating a Laboratory Near Specified Places, and Operating a Laboratory Involving Hazardous Waste. Each charge carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

On Sunday, May 7, there was an explosion at a suspected meth lab at 1012 18th Avenue in Menominee. The Upper Peninsulas Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) began an investigation and got a search warrant for that location and at 2411 10th Avenue in Menominee.

UPSET seized ingredients and equipment used to make methamphetamine, including lithium strips, “Liquid Fire” drain line opener, Coleman camp fuel, soda bottle containing white powder with a rubber tubing, coffee filters, and other components used in the “One Pot” method of manufacturing meth.

Probable Cause Conferences for both men is scheduled for May 23, and Preliminary Examinations are scheduled for June 1.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety for both men.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Nante Niemi says he’s ‘still going to go camping’ after surviving 2 days alone in Porcupine Mountains
Brian McEachern mugshot(Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
Jury finds former MSP dispatch supervisor guilty of criminal sexual conduct charges
Country artist Jackson Dean
UP State Fair announces first act of 2023 grandstand entertainment
Hunter Allen Loos has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for second degree murder. His...
Federal appeals court upholds sentence for Marquette man charged in murder of mother
The driver was reportedly intoxicated due to the consumption of nitrous oxide in the form of...
3-vehicle car crash in Hancock results in intoxication arrest

Latest News

Austin Morris and Adam Kall join Pavlina Osta to discuss their company and plans to clean up...
Marquette company plans to launch satellite to clean space debris
High School Baseball Gladstone vs Iron Mountain
High School Baseball Highlights, Scores and Softball Scores 5-11-23
K9 police dogs help rescue teams locate missing people faster
K9 police dogs help rescue teams locate missing people faster
K-9 Alger is trained in tracking and he's not camera shy.
K9 police dogs help rescue teams locate missing people faster