1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Houghton County

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A 53-year-old Pelkie man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on M-26, just north of Painesdale Thursday evening.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the Calumet post responded to a single-vehicle crash around 5:45 p.m. on Highway M-26. The preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling westbound on M-26, entering Painesdale, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree.

The driver was transported from the scene by ambulance to UP Health System - Portage where he died from injuries sustained in the crash. The man’s name has not been released.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted by Adams Township First Responders and Fire Department, Mercy EMS and Superior Service Towing.

