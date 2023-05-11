US-2 construction starts May 16 in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $1.1 million to resurface 2.3 miles of US-2 from Gibbs City Road easterly to Ninth Avenue in the city of Iron River, Iron County.

Work includes asphalt cold milling and resurfacing, catch basin repairs, sidewalk ramp work, and pavement markings. Details of the project are as follows:

County: Iron

Highway: US-2

Closest city: Iron River

Start date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Estimated end date: End of July 2023

Motorists should expect intermittent single-lane closures with traffic shifts.

Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 12 jobs.

According to MDOT, this work will extend the lifespan of the pavement and will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety for motorists.

