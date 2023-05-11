Superior HOG Chapter to host Blessing of the Bikes

Motorcycle
Motorcycle(WILX)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorcyclists will be blessing their bikes this weekend.

Superior Chapter Harley Owners Group (HOG) will host the Blessing of the Bikes at Bald Eagle Harley Davidson in Marquette this Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m. The Christian Motorcycle Association will be leading a prayer to bless the motorcycles with safety as the season begins. There will also be food, drinks, and a raffle.

Organizers say the event is typically popular.

“It’s normally a good time,” said Brent Riley, Superior HOG director. “I think last year we probably had close to 70 to 75 motorcycles down here. So, it’ll be a busy day.”

After the blessing, the group will ride to Mama Cow’s in Chatham for ice cream.

