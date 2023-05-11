Spring warmth continues before slight cooldown on Mother’s Day

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

NWS Water Levels: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=MQT

Precipitation chances limited to spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms through Friday as high pressure rebuilds and mixes in drier air to the Upper Michigan atmosphere to end the work week.

A Central Plains system is expected to track south of Upper Michigan on Mother’s Day weekend, but can still deliver few rain showers especially along the Wisconsin border on Sunday.

Another round of showers comes early next week by way of a Canadian Prairies clipper system. It will also bring brief cooling to the region.

Tonight: Scattered clouds with isolated rain showers and morning patchy fog; light and variable winds

>Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms; warm with light breezes

>Highs: 50s/70 Nearshore ... Lower 80s Inland

Saturday: Partly cloudy with rain spreading west to east late; mild

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday, Mother’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered rain showers south; cooler

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy with rain showers spreading late; mild and breezy late

>Highs: 60s/70

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers early then clearing into the daytime; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 50s/60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 50s/60

Thursday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds in the afternoon with scattered rain showers

>Highs: 60s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.