Spread love with Michigan-made peanut butter and gift baskets

From Michigan with Love features the perfect peanut butter and gift baskets for any occasion
By Pavlina Osta
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re a peanut butter lover or love giving overflowing gift baskets, consider filling it with Michigan-made goodies!

Pavlina Osta talks with Franklin Dohanyos talks about the products, what makes them special, and more.

If you like the gift boxes, you can find them here and if you are interested in trying Koeze Peanut Butter click here.

