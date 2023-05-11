Singer/Songwriter Phil Lynch brings good vibes to Upper Michigan Today

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba-based musician Phil Lynch brought humor, good vibes, and good tunes to Upper Michigan Today on Thursday.

From January-March, the singer/songwriter wrote one song a week as a creative exercise.

Some were short, most were silly, and one made the final cut for an album. Phil Lynch will perform “It’s a Great Day for Being Alive” at the Peter White Public Library during its mental health month series.

More on that song, but first, stories of the day.

Mother's Day poem, new Starbucks drinks, and UP State Fair entertainment.

Now, back to Phil Lynch and his music.

Musician Phil Lynch talks about his song-a-week project and plays an original song.

If you like what you heard in the clip above, you can catch the song live at the Peter White Public Library on Monday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m.

“Songs for Wholeness and Happiness” will feature life-affirming music by Lynch.

And finally...

Remember when we said most of Lynch’s song-a-week songs are silly?

Well, this is one of them.

Phil Lynch plays his original song "UP UFO".

You can keep up with Phil Lynch at phillynchmusic.com.

