Perfect warm spring conditions return

The overall drier stretch is continue for another gorgeous
By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
High-pressure returns combined with upper-level ridging in the jetstream. These factors will keep skies mostly clear and bring in warmer air. Plan on temperatures to be at least 10° above normal. Then, a few waves of energy pass through the region this weekend. This will trigger a few isolated rain showers. However, the overall trend if drier.

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to 80° inland, 60s along the shorelines

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm with a few showers west

>Highs: Mid 70s inland, upper 50s to low 60s along the shorelines

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and pleasant

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers south

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and cooler

>Highs: Upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

