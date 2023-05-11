Perfect warm spring conditions return
High-pressure returns combined with upper-level ridging in the jetstream. These factors will keep skies mostly clear and bring in warmer air. Plan on temperatures to be at least 10° above normal. Then, a few waves of energy pass through the region this weekend. This will trigger a few isolated rain showers. However, the overall trend if drier.
Today: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Upper 70s to 80° inland, 60s along the shorelines
Friday: Partly cloudy and warm with a few showers west
>Highs: Mid 70s inland, upper 50s to low 60s along the shorelines
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and pleasant
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers south
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Monday: A mix of sun and clouds and warmer
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and cooler
>Highs: Upper 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool
>Highs: Mid to upper 50s
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.