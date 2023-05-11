Non-profit kicks off summer programming to maintain UP environment

New Corps members get ready for summer programming.
New Corps members get ready for summer programming.(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Climate Corps’ (GLCC) summer programming is underway.

From erosion repair to reforestation, more than two dozen Great Lakes Climate Corps members will be working this summer to protect the environment. GLCC program Manager Tyler Penrod said members will have the opportunity to work with local partners.

“We partner with Upper Peninsula tribes, different federal agencies, state and local governments, and other nonprofits like us,” Penrod said. “They’ll be planting trees, planting native species and beach grass to do shoreline restoration work.”

Penrod said activities like planting trees are one way to tackle climate change.

“This local work is super important because planning policies and making plans is great and important work, but we need to implement it as well, so our crews are the ones working,” Penrod said.

One of the corps members, Trevor Lewis, said he was drawn to the organization because of his background.

“I go to Northern Michigan University for environmental studies with a concentration in sustainability,” Lewis said. “I plan on having a career that is based entirely outdoors.”

Lewis explained while it is a good opportunity to help the environment it’s also a good chance to meet people.

“I’m hoping to take away not only great memories with my crew, but also building on personal strengths as well,” Lewis said.

Corps members will receive their final round of training this week and be out in the field by next week. The summer session is set to wrap up in August.

