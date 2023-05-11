Nante Niemi says he’s ‘still going to go camping’ after surviving 2 days alone in Porcupine Mountains

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, May 8, 2023.(Hurley School District)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HURLEY, Wis. (WLUC) - The eight-year-old boy who survived two days alone in the Porcupine Mountains is explaining what he did to stay alive.

Nante Niemi and his family spoke to a reporter for the first time since he was found on Monday in an ABC News exclusive interview that aired on “Good Morning America” Thursday.

In the interview, the boy shared that his uncle asked him to go to back to the campsite on Saturday, and he soon realized he had lost his way.

“I prayed for being found and not being stuck out here for the rest of my life,” Niemi said.

He also tried to think of positive things.

Despite the unnerving experience, the child said he’s “still going to go camping.”

