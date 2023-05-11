Michigan DNR urges caution around fawns

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With this warmer weather, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said deer can be seen more frequently.

Though if you see a fawn alone, the DNR says to leave it alone as the mother is nearby. This rule also applies to birds and moose.

DNR Wildlife Technician Caleb Eckloff still encourages people to take in nature when seeing fawns.

“I encourage everybody if you’re going to view wildlife, enjoy it, take pictures. Do so from a healthy, safe distance for their safety, for the safety of the wildlife and for your own safety,” Eckloff said.

If you think an animal does require help, Eckloff says to contact the local DNR.

