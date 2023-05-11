Man late for flight accused of threatening plane

The plane was emptied and swept for explosives Wednesday after a ticketed passenger threatened the aircraft. (Source: KDKA/CNN)
By KDKA staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man who missed his flight allegedly threatened to blow up the plane. It happened at Pittsburgh International Airport on Wednesday.

Airport spokesperson Bob Kerlik said Allegheny County police responded to a call shortly after 4:30 p.m. about a perceived threat to an American Airlines flight scheduled to depart from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia.

Shortly after Rachel Riordan got off her flight at the airport, she said she saw chaos unfolding in Terminal B.

“It was an American flight, so the B terminal. I think it was like B26 or 27,” she said. “I saw a lot of law enforcement in the B Terminal prior to arriving in that central area. But once I got there, I saw a crowd of people. The policemen and the elevated policemen with the body armor were storming through the B Terminal and running.

“I asked when I got to that central area and was told that they were evacuating the B Terminal and there was a lockdown,” Riordan said.

A ticketed passenger was late for his flight, missed boarding, then made a threat against the aircraft to gate agents. Police responded and took the man into custody.

Sources said they arrested the man who said he had a bomb in his checked bag.

The plane was emptied and swept for explosives. Passengers were rebooked.

The airport spokesperson said a portion of gates were cleared, but Terminal B was not evacuated.

“It sounds to me like it was just a threat, nothing. You know, he wasn’t going to act on anything so really, you know, puts it into perspective how the words can, some simple words can really disrupt the entire airport,” Riordan

Copyright 2023 KDKA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still photo of handcuffs.
Juvenile steals bread truck, arrested after string of vehicle thefts in Escanaba
Jake Allen drew a map of the area the search party covered.
‘It was the biggest sigh of relief’: Rescue team members recount finding 8-year-old safe after 2 days in wilderness
The KCRC says that an enclosure partially constructed is encroaching on the right of way on...
KCRC, Fitzgerald’s Hotel and Restaurant agree to work towards agreement in ongoing encroachment dispute
Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Missing boy found safe in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
If you have any information on Helen Kontio's whereabouts contact the Michigan State Police...
Search continues a year later for missing Palmer woman

Latest News

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Nante Niemi says he’s ‘still going to go camping’ after surviving 2 days alone in Porcupine Mountains
Country artist Jackson Dean
UP State Fair announces first act of 2023 grandstand entertainment
Firefighters saved a cat that got stuck under the floor during a home renovation project.
Firefighters save cat that got stuck under floor during a renovation
The plane was emptied and swept for explosives.
Man late for flight accused of making bomb threat at airport