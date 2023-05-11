Lions to open NFL season in Kansas City vs. Chiefs

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - The Detroit Lions will open the 2023 NFL season in the national spotlight.

The NFL and NBC announced Thursday morning, the Lions will travel to Kansas City to take on the defending Super Bowl champions in front of a national audience to kick off the 2023 NFL season on Thursday night, Sept. 7.

The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on TV6.

The NFL featuring Detroit and Kansas City to kick off the 2023 NFL season says a lot about the kind of team the league thinks the Lions can be this season. The Lions were 9-8 last year and nearly made the playoffs with one of the youngest rosters in the NFL.

This game was announced ahead of the full NFL regular season schedule. Click here for updates from the Lions after 8:00 p.m. ET Thursday.

