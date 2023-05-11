‘Just try different things’: Marquette artist shares advice for creatives

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The spotlight is on at the Zero Degrees Gallery guest exhibit.

Susan Grant, an oil painter from Marquette, is the featured guest artist at the Downtown Marquette gallery for May.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by Thursday morning for a closer look at Grant’s landscape paintings.

Susan Grant is the featured guest artist during May at Zero Degrees Gallery in Marquette.

Grant used to dance professionally but has since transitioned to a different creative outlet.

She tells Trudgeon that she’s only been a painter for ten years, and it took some trial and error to find the right artistic medium for her.

Grant’s advice to other people looking to pick up a new hobby: just try new things but put them down if they don’t bring you joy.

Artist Susan Grant talks about the evolution of work and shares advice for other creatives looking to try something new.

You can meet Susan Grant and celebrate her work with her on Saturday, May 13 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Zero Degrees Gallery during an artists’ reception.

Zero Degrees Gallery is located at 525 N. Third St. in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.