UP State Fair announces first act of 2023 grandstand entertainment

By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair has announced the first act of its full line-up of grandstand entertainment this year, presented by Island Resort and Casino.

Fast-rising country singer/songwriter Jackson Dean will take the U.P. State Fair Grandstand stage on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Quickly earning a reputation for his old school, gritty, lyric-driven, outlaw style of Country, Jackson Dean is mature beyond his years. He opted to move out to a cinderblock, concrete floor, one-room shack on the back of his grandfather’s property with no heat and no plumbing at just 18 years old.

An adventurous and carefree spirit, the 22-year-old multi-instrumentalist is also an old soul and skilled artisan whose pastimes include making leather goods, wood-burned art, and disappearing into the woods to sleep under the stars. Bringing that same sense of adventure and down-home vibe to his songwriting, the “modern-day Country rambler” (Taste of Country) burst on the scene, showing people how real music can be with his atmospheric, musically-forward debut album “Greenbroke” (out now via Big Machine Records).

The Maryland native’s single, “Don’t Come Lookin’” was the fastest debut to reach No. 1 in 2022 and cemented Jackson as the youngest solo male Country artist to reach the top of the charts with a debut.

Following an early career of local performances in his hometown, Jackson Dean has joined bills with superstar acts like Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert, Kane Brown, Jake Owen, Brooks & Dunn, Lee Brice and Brothers Osborne, and found himself on the bill for events like Austin City Limits and Stagecoach.

Gold circle tickets for Jackson Dean’s performance on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. go on sale on Thursday, May 11 at 10 a.m. for $15 each and can be purchased from this year’s presenting sponsor, Island Resort and Casino, at www.islandresortandcasino.com/entertainment.

General seating for all grandstand entertainment is free with admission to the Fair. To purchase advance gate admission for the U.P. State Fair, please visit www.upstatefair.net.

