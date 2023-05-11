Increase your chances of getting a job through virtual hiring event
The UP-wide application drive through Michigan Works! allows job seekers to apply for up to five jobs with one application
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - From now until May 22 job seekers have an opportunity to participate in the UP-wide application drive being put on by Michigan Works!. Highlighting the hospitality and tourism industry, the virtual event allows job seekers to apply for up to five jobs with one application.
Michigan Works! Director of Talent Services Hanna Duckwall stopped by the TV6 Morning News with everything you need to know.
To fill out an application click here
To register or to learn more about the Customer Service Seminars happening in Houghton, Marquette, Escanaba and Sault Ste. Marie click here
