Higher Love donates to Ironwood organizations

St. Vincent De Paul's Food Pantry was one of the organizations Higher Love donated to.
St. Vincent De Paul's Food Pantry was one of the organizations Higher Love donated to.
By Caden Meines
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - St. Vincent De Paul’s Food Pantry in Ironwood received a donation, a check for $7000 from Higher Love.

St. Vincent De Paul Conference President Brian Panich said that he’s just in awe of the generosity.

“We’re very thankful and grateful that they have stepped up and come into the community,” Panich said. “We have such a welcoming community that is so kind and they have followed step with that and they’re donation to our food pantry is just exceptional.”

Panich said donations like this will go into assisting those who cannot provide for themselves.

“The friends in need that come in are usually given seven to 10 days’ worth of food at one time, they come every 30 days for food,” Panich said. “That will help get so many items, so many groceries, dairy products, meats, it will go a long way and it will feed a lot of families.”

The cannabis company is donating a total of $50,000 to a dozen organizations in Ironwood, including the food pantry. Higher Love Director of Retail Lindsay Martwick said the company is keen on making connections and supporting those in need.

“Higher Love strives to be as involved in our community as we possibly can,” Martwick said. “The mission of the company has always been a mission to give back, not only in the wellness program and products that we offer as a part of our company as a whole, but in general, we want to be a part of the community, we are from this community.”

Martwick also said she’s looking forward to deepening connections not only in Ironwood, but across the Upper Peninsula.

