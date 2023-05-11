Green Bay Packers schedule leaked
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Athletic and Sports Illustrated are sharing online what they say is a leaked copy of the Green Bay Packers schedule for the 2023-24 season.
The NFL is releasing teams’ schedules at 7 p.m. Thursday, which will confirm this leaked information or it will be subject to changes.
This early edition shows Jordan Love will make his regular-season debut in Chicago against our longtime rivals, the Bears. It gives the Packers five primetime games to show off their new quarterback, including a faceoff with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field in week 13. The Packers also join the traditional Thanksgiving game in Detroit.
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Network
|1
|Sept. 10
|at Bears
|3:25 p.m.
|Fox
|2
|Sept. 17
|at Falcons
|Noon
|Fox
|3
|Sept. 24
|Saints
|Noon
|Fox
|4
|Sept. 28
|Lions (TNF)
|7:15 p.m.
|Amazon Prime
|5
|Oct. 9
|at Raiders (MNF)
|7:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|6
|BYE
|7
|Oct. 22
|at Broncos
|3:25 p.m.
|CBS
|8
|Oct. 29
|Vikings
|Noon
|Fox
|9
|Nov. 5
|Rams
|Noon
|Fox
|10
|Nov. 12
|at Steelers
|Noon
|CBS
|11
|Nov. 19
|Chargers
|Noon
|Fox
|12
|Nov. 23
(Thanksgiving)
|at Lions
|11:30 a.m.
|Fox
|13
|Dec. 3
|Chiefs (SNF)
|7:20 p.m.
|NBC
|14
|Dec. 11
|at Giants (MNF)
|7:15 p.m.
|ABC
|15
|Dec. 17
|Buccaneers
|Noon
|Fox
|16
|Dec. 24
|at Panthers
|Noon
|Fox
|17
|Dec. 31
|at Vikings (SNF)
|7:20 p.m.
|NBC
|18
|TBD
|Bears
|TBD
|TBD
According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, the preseason schedule includes one home game against the Cincinnati Bengals and away games against the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.
