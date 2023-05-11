Green Bay Packers schedule leaked

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Athletic and Sports Illustrated are sharing online what they say is a leaked copy of the Green Bay Packers schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The NFL is releasing teams’ schedules at 7 p.m. Thursday, which will confirm this leaked information or it will be subject to changes.

This early edition shows Jordan Love wi ll make his regular-season debut in Chicago against our longtime rivals, the Bears. It gives the Packers five primetime games to show off their new quarterback, including a faceoff with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field in week 13. The Packers also join the traditional Thanksgiving game in Detroit.

Week Date Opponent Time Network 1 Sept. 10 at Bears 3:25 p.m. Fox 2 Sept. 17 at Falcons Noon Fox 3 Sept. 24 Saints Noon Fox 4 Sept. 28 Lions (TNF) 7:15 p.m. Amazon Prime 5 Oct. 9 at Raiders (MNF) 7:15 p.m. ESPN 6 BYE 7 Oct. 22 at Broncos 3:25 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 29 Vikings Noon Fox 9 Nov. 5 Rams Noon Fox 10 Nov. 12 at Steelers Noon CBS 11 Nov. 19 Chargers Noon Fox 12 Nov. 23

(Thanksgiving) at Lions 11:30 a.m. Fox 13 Dec. 3 Chiefs (SNF) 7:20 p.m. NBC 14 Dec. 11 at Giants (MNF) 7:15 p.m. ABC 15 Dec. 17 Buccaneers Noon Fox 16 Dec. 24 at Panthers Noon Fox 17 Dec. 31 at Vikings (SNF) 7:20 p.m. NBC 18 TBD Bears TBD TBD

According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, the preseason schedule includes one home game against the Cincinnati Bengals and away games against the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.