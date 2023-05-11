Feeding America to make another stop in Marquette County Thursday morning

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)(PRNewswire)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Thrift Store in Chocolay Township will host a Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry Thursday morning.

Distribution of items begins at 10:00 a.m. ET. It is a drive-thru event, anyone picking up items is asked to stay in their vehicle. Silver Creek Thrift Store is located at 219 Silver Creek Road.

The entire statewide schedule of Feeding America events can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

