Experts provide mental health resources for women as need increases

A new study by CVS Health found rates of mental health issues have increased for women in the past year.

“42% of Women have seen a decrease in their mental well-being,” CVS Health President of Behavioral Health and Mental Wellbeing Cara McNulty said. “They are experiencing more anxiety, more depression compared to fathers who have seen about a 35% impact.” For rural areas like the U.P., Michigan Medicine has a program to help women and health care providers access mental health resources.

“It is a good bridge towards providers enrolling in MC3 whether they are primary care physicians or OBs enrolling in this program, so they can connect with a team who will then help depending on the needs of that individual patient or providers. It will be kind of a bridging gap between that next level care,” Michigan Health Board Certified Perinatal Psychiatrist and Faculty Clinical Instructor Mahela Ashraf said.

Ashraf says rural communities face hurdles in mental health resources. “I think in rural communities’ stigma may prevent from people reporting or understanding what is going on,” Ashraf said. “Maybe they may overlook what is actually a mental condition as something else and not really able to engage with their provider.”

McNulty has a few steps women can take at home to help with mental health.

“Getting rest, getting outdoors, taking time for ourselves, taking time to connect with a friend whether you make a phone call or meet for a cup of coffee. It is those small actions.” '

For women’s mental health resources in the U.P., you can visit the State of Michigan website or for resources in Marquette County, you can visit the Marquette Great Start Parent Coalition website.

