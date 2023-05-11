Experts provide mental health resources for women as need increases

The CVS Health study also found that only 38% of Women are seeking help for Mental Health issues.
The CVS Health study also found that only 38% of Women are seeking help for Mental Health issues.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - During mental health awareness month, health care providers are highlighting the importance of women’s mental health.

A new study by CVS Health found rates of mental health issues have increased for women in the past year.

“42% of Women have seen a decrease in their mental well-being,” CVS Health President of Behavioral Health and Mental Wellbeing Cara McNulty said. “They are experiencing more anxiety, more depression compared to fathers who have seen about a 35% impact.” For rural areas like the U.P., Michigan Medicine has a program to help women and health care providers access mental health resources.

“It is a good bridge towards providers enrolling in MC3 whether they are primary care physicians or OBs enrolling in this program, so they can connect with a team who will then help depending on the needs of that individual patient or providers. It will be kind of a bridging gap between that next level care,” Michigan Health Board Certified Perinatal Psychiatrist and Faculty Clinical Instructor Mahela Ashraf said.

Ashraf says rural communities face hurdles in mental health resources. “I think in rural communities’ stigma may prevent from people reporting or understanding what is going on,” Ashraf said. “Maybe they may overlook what is actually a mental condition as something else and not really able to engage with their provider.”

McNulty has a few steps women can take at home to help with mental health.

“Getting rest, getting outdoors, taking time for ourselves, taking time to connect with a friend whether you make a phone call or meet for a cup of coffee. It is those small actions.” '

For women’s mental health resources in the U.P., you can visit the State of Michigan website or for resources in Marquette County, you can visit the Marquette Great Start Parent Coalition website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still photo of handcuffs.
Juvenile steals bread truck, arrested after string of vehicle thefts in Escanaba
Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Nante Niemi says he’s ‘still going to go camping’ after surviving 2 days alone in Porcupine Mountains
Jake Allen drew a map of the area the search party covered.
‘It was the biggest sigh of relief’: Rescue team members recount finding 8-year-old safe after 2 days in wilderness
The KCRC says that an enclosure partially constructed is encroaching on the right of way on...
KCRC, Fitzgerald’s Hotel and Restaurant agree to work towards agreement in ongoing encroachment dispute
Country artist Jackson Dean
UP State Fair announces first act of 2023 grandstand entertainment

Latest News

A teacher reads her students a story during the 46th annual Marquette Young Authors Conference.
Conference sparks youth passion for writing
Brian McEachern mugshot(Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
Jury finds former MSP dispatch supervisor guilty of criminal sexual conduct charges
Deer in the forest
Michigan DNR urges caution around fawns
New Corps members get ready for summer programming.
Non-profit kicks off summer programming to maintain UP environment