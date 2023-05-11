Dickinson County third graders prepare to release Chinook Salmon

By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third grade students in Dickinson County are wrapping up their end-of-year project.

This semester, students in Bryan Johnson’s Woodland Elementary third grade class have watched Chinook Salmon grow before their eyes. This is the second year Johnson has had salmon in the classroom.

“I have taught for 25 years. This project is one of the most memorable moments of my teaching career,” Johnson said.

Johnson said seeing the community interact with the students helps connect them to life outside the classroom.

The project is sponsored by Trout Unlimited, which supplies the classroom with the salmon and fish tank. Johnson said while the project is the same as last year, he found ways to improve it.

“I gave away more responsibility of this project to third graders,” Johnson said. “They accept it and they take it on. In my first year, I was probably more protective of that, thinking that they are just third graders. However, the more I let go and the more I released, the more responsibility they took on.”

One component of the project is creating an oral presentation about the life cycle of a Chinook Salmon. Johnson turned to TV6′s Clint McLeod to help the students understand what it’s like to speak in front of others.

“It is such a necessary skill, beyond third grade, to be able to articulate yourself,” Johnson said.

Students were able to ask questions and learn that it is okay to make mistakes when presenting. Johnson said he has seen every student improve each time they practice.

“Watching these kids present last year, going from prior to their first presentation last year to after, you could see how their confidence would grow,” Johnson said.

Students will release these Chinook Salmon into the Cedar River next week.

