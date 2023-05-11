Conference sparks youth passion for writing

A teacher reads her students a story during the 46th annual Marquette Young Authors Conference.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from school districts around Marquette and Alger counties had a chance to find a new passion for writing and reading Thursday.

The 46th annual Marquette Young Authors Conference held its final day Thursday afternoon at Northern Michigan University. It is the first time the event is being held in person since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference had writing and reading workshops and a featured talk from children’s author Jerry Pallotta. Pallotta says he hopes the conference inspires children to try writing themselves.

“When the kids leave here, I hope they think, ‘Hey I think I could be a writer or I hope they think I could write a book’, or I hope they do a lot of summer reading,” Pallotta said. Marquette Young Authors Conference Committee Member Katie Ferguson says it is exciting to keep the legacy of the event going.

“It is a group effort that all of the kids look forward to. It is such a rich tradition in the community too and I know people who are in their 40s who remember coming to the Young Authors Conference as a kid, so it is such a great tradition that I am happy we are continuing to keep alive after COVID-19,” Ferguson said.

The organizers say they are already working on finding the guest author for next year’s conference.

