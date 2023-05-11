Bay Cliff Health Camp hosts MAPS 5th Grade Camp

Fifth graders wave to the camera
Fifth graders wave to the camera(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Fifth graders from Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) went to camp this week.

For the first time since 2019, Bay Cliff Health Camp is hosting the MAPS Fifth Grade Camp. Students and teachers are enjoying three days of camp fun this Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Kids get to learn in nature during seven classes throughout their stay. Classes range from fishing and canoeing to arts and crafts and ultimate games.

Teachers say the camp is always students’ favorite time of year.

“This is the highlight of our year,” said Jillian Perry, MAPS Fifth Grade Camp co-director. “It’s something that as a fifth-grade teacher I look forward to every year. We work so hard the entire year to be here, but it’s so worth it to see the smiles on their faces. They are so excited to be up here.”

Students will have one more class Friday before returning home to Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still photo of handcuffs.
Juvenile steals bread truck, arrested after string of vehicle thefts in Escanaba
Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Nante Niemi says he’s ‘still going to go camping’ after surviving 2 days alone in Porcupine Mountains
Jake Allen drew a map of the area the search party covered.
‘It was the biggest sigh of relief’: Rescue team members recount finding 8-year-old safe after 2 days in wilderness
The KCRC says that an enclosure partially constructed is encroaching on the right of way on...
KCRC, Fitzgerald’s Hotel and Restaurant agree to work towards agreement in ongoing encroachment dispute
Country artist Jackson Dean
UP State Fair announces first act of 2023 grandstand entertainment

Latest News

A teacher reads her students a story during the 46th annual Marquette Young Authors Conference.
Conference sparks youth passion for writing
The CVS Health study also found that only 38% of Women are seeking help for Mental Health issues.
Experts provide mental health resources for women as need increases
Brian McEachern mugshot(Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
Jury finds former MSP dispatch supervisor guilty of criminal sexual conduct charges
Deer in the forest
Michigan DNR urges caution around fawns
New Corps members get ready for summer programming.
Non-profit kicks off summer programming to maintain UP environment