Bay Cliff Health Camp hosts MAPS 5th Grade Camp

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Fifth graders from Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) went to camp this week.

For the first time since 2019, Bay Cliff Health Camp is hosting the MAPS Fifth Grade Camp. Students and teachers are enjoying three days of camp fun this Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Kids get to learn in nature during seven classes throughout their stay. Classes range from fishing and canoeing to arts and crafts and ultimate games.

Teachers say the camp is always students’ favorite time of year.

“This is the highlight of our year,” said Jillian Perry, MAPS Fifth Grade Camp co-director. “It’s something that as a fifth-grade teacher I look forward to every year. We work so hard the entire year to be here, but it’s so worth it to see the smiles on their faces. They are so excited to be up here.”

Students will have one more class Friday before returning home to Marquette.

