45th Annual Big Bay Relay coming to Marquette

44th Annual Big Bay Relay
44th Annual Big Bay Relay(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 45th Annual Big Bay Relay is set to take off next weekend.

The race will start at the Kaufman Sports Complex in Marquette and run up County Road 550 to Draver Park. There will be a celebration with food and live music after the race. Organizers advise motorists to exercise caution during the race because there will be runners and crew cars along CR-550. “Race in Progress” signs will be posted along the route.

Organizers say the race is fun for people at all skill levels.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Marcia Gonstead, Big Bay Relay race director. “People come out whether [it’s] to be an elite athlete and really run for it and try and win, or just to try something new with a group of friends or family.”

The 45th Annual Big Bay Relay will be next Saturday, May 20, at 8 a.m. at the Kaufman Sports Complex. You can still sign up for the race here.

