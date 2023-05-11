3-vehicle car crash in Hancock results in intoxication arrest

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Early Thursday afternoon, a three-vehicle accident took place on Quincy Street in the middle of downtown Hancock.

Around 1:30 p.m., a 30-year-old Hancock resident was driving down Quincy Street with a 34-year-old passenger. The driver drove her vehicle out of the traffic lane near Gemignani’s Restaurant, hitting a parked pickup truck. The impact resulted in the car rolling over onto its back.

A witness says the car hit the truck hard enough to get launched into the air as it flipped. The truck was also pushed into the vehicle in front of it and damaged it. Both vehicles the driver hit were unoccupied, and all vehicles involved in the crash were towed away by Dave’s Towing Service.

The clean-up caused the far west end of Quincy Street to be temporarily closed off.

Hancock police were dispatched after the crash, arresting the driver for Operating While Intoxicated. According to the police, the driver had inhaled nitrous oxide, or ‘whippets’. The driver was taken to U.P. Health System - Portage before being lodged in the Houghton County jail.

