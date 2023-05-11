2 troopers injured stopping wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway

Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.
Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Two troopers were injured after stopping a driver who was driving the wrong way on State Route 51 early Thursday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says just before 2 a.m. an 82-year-old woman got on the SR-51 near Shea Boulevard. She drove southbound in the northbound lanes for about five miles before two troopers were able to stop her by intentionally hitting her car around Glendale Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both troopers suffered minor injuries and were able to drive themselves to the hospital.

The Department of Public Safety said it appears the driver was confused, and impairment is not a factor.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still photo of handcuffs.
Juvenile steals bread truck, arrested after string of vehicle thefts in Escanaba
Jake Allen drew a map of the area the search party covered.
‘It was the biggest sigh of relief’: Rescue team members recount finding 8-year-old safe after 2 days in wilderness
The KCRC says that an enclosure partially constructed is encroaching on the right of way on...
KCRC, Fitzgerald’s Hotel and Restaurant agree to work towards agreement in ongoing encroachment dispute
Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Missing boy found safe in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
If you have any information on Helen Kontio's whereabouts contact the Michigan State Police...
Search continues a year later for missing Palmer woman

Latest News

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, May...
House Republicans aim to pass new asylum restrictions as Title 42 ends; Biden promises veto
FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan testifies before the Senate...
In major climate step, EPA proposes 1st limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants
File - Tulips are processed for commercial sale in the Holland Ridge Farms greenhouse, Friday,...
US wholesale price data for April points to easing inflation pressures
Dashcam footage was released in connection with a lawsuit alleging York County sheriff's...
Lawsuit: Deputies fired nearly 50 shots at suicidal man
Musician Phil Lynch joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Singer/Songwriter Phil Lynch brings good vibes to Upper Michigan Today