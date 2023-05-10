The UPside - Marquette Regional History Center Volunteers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Locals and visitors both enjoy the Marquette Regional History Center’s programs and exhibits, but who are the people that make the history center possible?

If you visit the Marquette Regional History Center, you are very likely guaranteed to have an interaction with a volunteer. That’s because the History Center relies on volunteers for nearly all aspects of operations.

You can find volunteers in the library helping with research, helping the curator install and maintain exhibits, acting as historical characters for field trips, covering the front desk and gift shop, and even serving on the board of directors.

Many of the volunteers are retired individuals looking to stay active, as well as quite a few high school and college students. The dedication of the volunteers makes the History Center a cultural and historic gem in the community.

That is why the Marquette Regional History Center Volunteers are this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report. If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the UPside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.com

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.