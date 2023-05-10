Upper Michigan Today plants fruit trees with the help of the Marquette County Conservation District

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Planting native trees is one of the best things you can do for your local environment. Plus, they can be fruitful and rewarding!

Maddie O’Donnell of the Marquette County Conservation District stopped by the TV6 and FOX UP station to help Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson exercise their green thumbs by planting fruit trees.

But first, stories of the day.

Thanks folks for cleaning up our streets and congratulations on winning the TV6 swag!

Watch the following three parts of Upper Michigan Today to learn how to plant your own fruit tree and how to care for it.

Maddie O'Donnell of the Marquette County Conservation District helps Elizabeth and Tia prep the lawn to plant a tree.

What you need to know about planting and caring for a fruit tree.

Tia, Elizabeth, and Maddie finish planting a fruit tree + details of the Marquette County Conservation District wildflower sale.

