Upper Michigan Today plants fruit trees with the help of the Marquette County Conservation District

Maddie O’Donnell of the Marquette County Conservation District stopped by the TV6 and FOX UP station to help Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson exercise their green thumbs
Maddie O'Donnell of the Marquette County Conservation District shows Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth...
Maddie O'Donnell of the Marquette County Conservation District shows Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson how to plant and care for a fruit tree.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Planting native trees is one of the best things you can do for your local environment. Plus, they can be fruitful and rewarding!

Maddie O’Donnell of the Marquette County Conservation District stopped by the TV6 and FOX UP station to help Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson exercise their green thumbs by planting fruit trees.

But first, stories of the day.

Thanks folks for cleaning up our streets and congratulations on winning the TV6 swag!

Congratulations to the winners of the Clean It UP campaign and thank you for cleaning up our streets.

Watch the following three parts of Upper Michigan Today to learn how to plant your own fruit tree and how to care for it.

Maddie O'Donnell of the Marquette County Conservation District helps Elizabeth and Tia prep the lawn to plant a tree.
What you need to know about planting and caring for a fruit tree.
Tia, Elizabeth, and Maddie finish planting a fruit tree + details of the Marquette County Conservation District wildflower sale.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6 and FOX UP app.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Missing boy found safe in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
If you have any information on Helen Kontio's whereabouts contact the Michigan State Police...
Search continues a year later for missing Palmer woman
Jake Allen drew a map of the area the search party covered.
‘It was the biggest sigh of relief’: Rescue team members recount finding 8-year-old safe after 2 days in wilderness
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M

Latest News

Details of Native Wildflower sale.
Upper Michigan Today plants a fruit tree part 3
Planting fruit trees.
Upper Michigan Today plants a fruit tree part 2
Maddie O'Donnell of the Marquette County Conservation District joins Elizabeth Peterson and Tia...
Upper Michigan Today plants a fruit tree part 1
Winners of the Clean It UP campaign.
Upper Michigan Today Wednesday, May 10