UP fairs moving ahead with in-person poultry shows after last year’s avian flu outbreak

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. fairs are pushing ahead with normal poultry shows after last year’s avian flu outbreak.

Last year, many U.P. fairs had to restrict or cancel their poultry shows due to cases of avian influenza, otherwise known as bird flu.

Dr. Jennifer Calogero with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) says there have been a few cases in the state already this year.

“We have had two cases of domestic birds in Michigan so far, one in Eaton and one in Lapeer County,” Calogero said. “We are still seeing cases nationwide with high-path avian influenza. We are still receiving sick bird calls that we are responding to on a case-to-case basis.”

Menominee County Fair Poultry Superintendent Andrea Sorensen says the county fair is moving ahead with a normal poultry show.

“Right now, I have not gotten any alerts that we have to have any restrictions on having exhibition poultry, so we are going to move forward with a positive attitude,” Sorensen said.

Sorensen also works as the poultry superintendent for the U.P. State Fair and the Dickinson County Fair. She says the fairs have plans if anything changes.

“If we have to go virtual, we will do that if we can go forward with an in-person show that is all the better that is what we are hoping for,” Sorensen said.

Calogero says the disease spreads through wild birds interacting with domestic birds.

“What presents the greatest risk is those domestic birds, backyard flock owners, that allow their birds to interact with those wild birds and that presents our greatest risk,” Calogero said. “The biggest step that folks can take to prevent the risk is to try to minimize that interaction.”

If you believe one of your birds might have bird influenza, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 during the day or 517-373-0440 for its 24-hour reporting line.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.