Spotty showers pass through today

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
A small disturbance will bring spotty rain showers and isolated thundershowers to the area today. Then, high pressure and upper-level ridging reinforce tomorrow for the warmest day of the week. This weekend is looking drier. Our next opportunity for widespread rain comes early next week.

Today: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: 50s along the shorelines, upper 60s to low 70s inland

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s inland, isolated 80s, 60s along shorelines

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Upper 70s inland, 60s along the shorelines

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers in the south

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Monday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Tuesday: Cloudy with widespread rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

