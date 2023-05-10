Spotty showers pass through today
A small disturbance will bring spotty rain showers and isolated thundershowers to the area today. Then, high pressure and upper-level ridging reinforce tomorrow for the warmest day of the week. This weekend is looking drier. Our next opportunity for widespread rain comes early next week.
Today: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and isolated thundershowers
>Highs: 50s along the shorelines, upper 60s to low 70s inland
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Upper 70s inland, isolated 80s, 60s along shorelines
Friday: A mix of sun and clouds
>Highs: Upper 70s inland, 60s along the shorelines
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warm
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers in the south
>Highs: Low to mid-60s
Monday: Partly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Low to mid-60s
Tuesday: Cloudy with widespread rain showers
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
