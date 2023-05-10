Pop-up showers, thunderstorms as warmup continues

Mix of sun but also spotty rain, thunderstorms as warm air lingers ahead of the weekend.
Mix of sun but also spotty rain, thunderstorms as warm air lingers ahead of the weekend.
Mix of sun but also spotty rain, thunderstorms as warm air lingers ahead of the weekend.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

NWS Water Levels: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=MQT

High pressure retracting towards the Canadian Shield as a Northern Plains system spreads rain and thunderstorms over Upper Michigan Wednesday night through early Thursday. Brief heavy downpours are possible, in addition to small hail, gusty winds and ever-dangerous lightning.

Rain and thunderstorms become fewer and form mainly during the heat of the day Thursday through Friday -- as high pressure rebuilds and brings drier air to the region.

A Central Plains system is expected to track south of Upper Michigan on Mother’s Day weekend, but can still deliver scattered rain showers especially along the Wisconsin border on Sunday.

Another round of showers comes early next week by way of a Canadian Prairies clipper system. It will also bring brief cooling to the region.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and few thunderstorms; clouds and precipitation tapering off west to east through Thursday morning; south winds 5 to 10 mph

>Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s (coolest interior east)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 70s/80

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms; continued warm

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with rain spreading west to east late; mild

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday, Mother’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered rain showers south; cooler

>Highs: 60

Monday: Partly cloudy with rain showers spreading late; mild and breezy

>Highs: 60s/70

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers early then clearing into the daytime; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 50s/60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 60s

