Opioid overdose deaths on the rise in Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Michigan saw 2,539 people die from opioid overdoses in 2021.

The rate of opioid overdose deaths in Michigan is rising. MDHHS says that the best way folks can help combat this issue is by recognizing the danger of these drugs. Other than staying informed, health officials say having access to Naloxone and reducing the stigma around drug addiction are key to addressing the epidemic.

MDHHS says systemic changes are also making it easier for folks to prevent opioid overdoses.

“Data sharing between public health and law enforcement is critical to be able to respond to this epidemic,” said Jared Welehodsky, MDHHS state assistant administrator. “The drugs continue to be more deadly; we’re seeing across the state. It’s really important that we’re able to share information between public health and public safety.”

For more information on opioid overdoses and how to prevent them, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.