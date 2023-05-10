NMU, Innovate Marquette wrap up inaugural Innovation Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU and Innovate Marquette is wrapping up their inaugural Innovation Week.

The event displayed electric outdoor recreation vehicles in front of NMU’s Forest Roberts Theater on Wednesday. Earlier in the week, attendees were able to listen to keynote speakers discuss topics like AI, mechanics, and design.

CEO for Innovate Marquette SmartZone and Executive Director for Invent@NMU Joe Thiel said Innovation Week is an opportunity to focus on entrepreneurs in rural areas.

“We’re trying to express industries where people can be innovative,” Thiel said. “Outdoor recreation is a huge part of our lifestyle, huge part of what we do, and the future of this technology and what’s happening in this space, allows for a whole new opportunity for people who are problem solvers, who are out in the outdoor recreation space, who can come up with an idea, there are thousands of new products emerging in this space right now.”

Thiel also said he wants to bring this event back next year and encourage those who are interested to participate.

