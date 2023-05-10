MRCC educates and inspires students in skilled trades

Negaunee Township, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, live demonstrations at the Union Carpenter and Millwright Skilled Training Center in Negaunee Township, the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights hosted its annual career fair today.

Organizers said the main goal of this event was to inspire and educate middle and high school students on opportunities in skilled trades. Regional Director Brian Kerrigan says this event is not your typical career fair.

“So we want to showcase what we do. We do a... its not just stop and go to every booth its a hands on immersive experience, rolling up your sleeves, dawning some safety glasses and driving nails and shooting screws and doing a lot of cool things we do out in the field and experiencing a little piece of that in our career fair to allow them to consider, is this something I could do for a career.”

Over 200 students present and 7 different agencies were involved in todays event and instructor Rob Goodson went on to say the career fair is more than a recruiting effort.

“so from todays event its two things, the biggest thing is to get the word out to highschool students about other alternative or opportunities with in the U.P. to get a good paying job and career to help support your family.”

Goodson also continued to say while the trades may not be a fit for everybody, the legacy and exploration of carpentry and other skills is valuable and should be passed to younger generations.

“I myself am a 40 year carpenter, I have been at this for a long time and I would like to pass that on and have other folks carry on that legacy right, so thats the goal.”

Kerrigan also stated that the industry is changing and is hopeful for the younger generation to continue these skills.

“The data shows that in the next four to seven years 40 percent of our industry will be eligible to retire, the silver tsunami as its called is coming and our goal is to do a lot of outreach and recruitment not only because its the right thing to do but we have a tremendous opportunity and job and career opportunities for men and women to get in the career because they will be the next generation of the construction work force.”

Kerrigan hopes with the fun and exciting demonstrations of each trade, they can continue to inspire students.

