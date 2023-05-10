Motorcyclists provide tips to stay safe on the road

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - May is Motorcycle Safety Month.

As the weather gets warmer, more motorcycles are on the road. Bald Eagle Harley Davidson has some tips for both riders and other drivers to keep motorcyclists safe.

According to experts, riders should always be defensive drivers and stay where other drivers can see them. Drivers should always be on the lookout for motorcycles and avoid distracted driving.

Bald Eagle Harley Davidson says being a defensive rider is the best way to stay safe.

“You really have to pretend like you’re just invisible and nobody can see you,” said Chelsea Marta, Bald Eagle Harley Davidson riding academy manager. “That’s the best way to go about being safe – just count on other people not seeing you.”

The motorcycle dealership also says other drivers should stay attentive.

“Just be aware,” said TJ Mallett, Bald Eagle Harley Davidson riding academy instructor. “Always be attentive to anybody in traffic. Ultimately, safety is the responsibility of everybody, whether you’re driving a car or riding a motorcycle.”

Riders can also sign up for Bald Eagle Harley Davidson’s riding academy for more tips to stay safe.

