Marquette family encourages homeowners to report water damage

A glimpse of the damage from water in the Gooch's home.
A glimpse of the damage from water in the Gooch's home.(Barb and Andrew Gooch)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting last week one Marquette family noticed that water was getting into their basement.

From ripping up carpet to vacuuming water from their basement, Andrew and Barbara Gooch have been hard at work to fix their home.

“Figure out the problem and how we’re going to fix the problem as far as so this doesn’t happen again. It’s probably going to start with adding drain tile and a new sump pump, do yard work and have to fix all the yards and everything,” Andrew said.

Because the county has not hit a minimum threshold for reported damage to private properties, houses like the Gooch’s will not receive assistance from the state.

Both Andrew and Barbara encourage all homeowners to report damage if they have any. Marquette County Administrator Scott Erbisch said to report even if it is small damage.

“Right now, there is no federal money to assist with that, but this is what’s important is getting as much of the damage assessments in for private properties and businesses as soon as possible to see if that will allow us to meet a threshold that would allow for some federal dollars,” Erbisch said.

However, Erbisch said there are currently options for those with mobility issues to get assistance with storm clean up.

“Dial 211 again and let them know that you need assistance with cleanup. There are muck-out crews that can be assigned if you qualify for that, which I think is really important for some people that may have those limitations in taking care of some of that damage,” Erbisch said.

Erbisch said there are cleaning resources available from American Red Cross volunteers throughout this week. The American Red Cross will be at the parking lot across the Republic Township Office on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

