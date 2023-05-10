Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team trains, retrieves Teal Lake structure

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. rescue teams are training for disasters on open water.

If you drove past Teal Lake in Negaunee Wednesday morning, you may have seen the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Dive Team in a training session.

This is a yearly training following the Teal Lake Meltdown competition. Divers retrieve the steel structure from the bottom of the lake. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations dive team is a branch of the underwater rescue and recovery team.

A sheriff’s office Lieutenant Detective says this is a good opportunity for the team to test their skills.

“Going into the summer, of course a lot more people are frequenting the beaches,” said Lt. Det. Jason Hart. “As a dive team we train every year, but with the water opening up it gives us an opportunity to get back into the water and train in that environment where the general public frequents during the summertime.”

The Dive Team is an 8-person team, and it has 12 training sessions per year.

