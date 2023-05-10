Love’s confidence shines through in first comments as Packers starter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The biggest takeaway from Jordan Love’s first press conference as starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers was confidence.

The quarterback possesses a ton of it.

“I mean I have always been a big believer in myself,” Love said. “I believe in my arm talent and I like to make plays. That has kind of always been the way I have played.”

On Wednesday, Jordan Love finally got to meet the media for his first comments following the Aaron Rodgers trade. Love weathered the ups and downs of uncertainty with his career and feels he can do the same with whatever comes the way this fall.

“It’s not easy in this league,” Love said.. “And I know it’s not going to be easy this year. But, one thing I do, is I tell myself every day that I am good enough. I have really high confidence in myself. One thing I learned in college, my coaches always told me, it’s never as good as you think it is and it’s never as bad as you think it is. Even when it feels like the world is falling down, you are playing so bad, you go back and look at the film. And it’s like, it’s not as bad as you thought it was, or vice versa.”

Love’s excitement for the season is off the charts. But just getting to start this fall is an eventuality he never took for granted.

“It’s hard,” Love said. “When I got drafted here I knew right away what situation I was in, who I was behind. I knew it was going to come with time. I was going to come in and learn and grow. I’ll admit. I think the hardest time was when he re-signed the contract last year. It was like, ok, well where do we go from here? What do I do? Just sat back and thought to myself and came back with a great approach. Like just go ball out, any opportunity I get. Just grow and try be the best version of myself and you can’t control what happens after that.”

Perhaps the best throw of Love’s career so far was an incompletion. It came in that Philly game and went off the hands of Aaron Jones.

“I dropped it,” Jones admitted. “It won’t happen again. But it was me. It was a dime. It was a dime. I definitely should have caught it. I go back to film and look at it all the time. That’s what you are getting with Jordan. When a running back is out wide, they won’t respect the back. And that’s the reason Jordan threw the ball. Darius Slay wasn’t respecting me. Jordan is just going to make the right play every time. We see it daily. Some balls, some dimes, everybody is back there oohing and ahhing. Letting him hear about it, ‘that’s a great ball Jordan, keep slinging it like that.’”

The outside world may not have many expectations for the Packers this season. But Love is not buying into that. He thinks this team has a ton of talent and can compete despite the youth movement on the entire roster.

