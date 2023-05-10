The Lightning Thief: A Percy Jackson Musical to show at Westwood High School May 11-13

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The spotlight is on at the Patriots Performing Arts Theatre in Ishpeming.

Westwood High School is wrapping up its rehearsals for The Lightning Thief: A Percy Jackson Musical.

The show hits the stage on Thursday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m. and runs again Friday at 7:00 and Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets are $5 at the Westwood High School office or at the door.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon chats with students Emma Jestila, Jacob Milano, Grace Morrison, and EJ Balzerini about their involvement in the production.

Jestila says the show includes unique elements like fight choreography, while Milano adds that the show is really tech-heavy with fun, upbeat music.

If you’re a fan of the Percy Jackon books, Balzerini says the musical closely follows the novel’s storyline. Morrison says the show’s crew got really creative translating the story’s other-worldly elements onto the stage.

The four students share a sneak peek performance of “Killer Quest”.

Jacob Milano, Emma Jestila, EJ Balzerini, and Grace Morrison perform "Killer Quest" from The Lightning Thief: A Percy Jackson Musical.

