Juvenile steals bread truck, arrested after string of vehicle thefts in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - After investigating a string of vehicle thefts in the City of Escanaba, a juvenile boy was arrested Tuesday evening by the Department of Escanaba Public Safety.

According to a press release from officials, within the last week and a half, the juvenile stole a bread truck, semi, and a pickup truck within the city limits of Escanaba.

All vehicles have been recovered and processed for evidence.

The juvenile has been lodged in Bay Pines and is awaiting a hearing.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by Delta County Central Dispatch Center, Gladstone Public Safety, and the Delta County Sheriff’s Department.

