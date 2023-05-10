Juvenile steals bread truck, arrested after string of vehicle thefts in Escanaba
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - After investigating a string of vehicle thefts in the City of Escanaba, a juvenile boy was arrested Tuesday evening by the Department of Escanaba Public Safety.
According to a press release from officials, within the last week and a half, the juvenile stole a bread truck, semi, and a pickup truck within the city limits of Escanaba.
All vehicles have been recovered and processed for evidence.
The juvenile has been lodged in Bay Pines and is awaiting a hearing.
Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by Delta County Central Dispatch Center, Gladstone Public Safety, and the Delta County Sheriff’s Department.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.