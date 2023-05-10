Feeding America set to visit Marquette County Wednesday

(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry distribution event will take place in Marquette County Wednesday.

It is located at Building 604 on Avenue C and Third Street at KI Sawyer. Food will begin to be distributed at noon Eastern time. The pantry is a drive-thru event, anyone picking up items should stay in their vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Missing boy found safe in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
If you have any information on Helen Kontio's whereabouts contact the Michigan State Police...
Search continues a year later for missing Palmer woman
Jake Allen drew a map of the area the search party covered.
‘It was the biggest sigh of relief’: Rescue team members recount finding 8-year-old safe after 2 days in wilderness
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M

Latest News

Jake Allen drew a map of the area the search party covered.
‘It was the biggest sigh of relief’: Rescue team members recount finding 8-year-old safe after 2 days in wilderness
The KCRC says that an enclosure partially constructed is encroaching on the right of way on...
KCRC, Fitzgerald’s Hotel and Restaurant agree to work towards agreement in ongoing encroachment dispute
First-ever Rockland veteran outreach event sees successful turnout
Rockland veteran outreach event sees successful turnout
This is the Rockland Legion Post 92 where many veterans line up for an outreach event.
Rockland veteran outreach event sees successful turnout