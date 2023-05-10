Feeding America set to visit Marquette County Wednesday
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry distribution event will take place in Marquette County Wednesday.
It is located at Building 604 on Avenue C and Third Street at KI Sawyer. Food will begin to be distributed at noon Eastern time. The pantry is a drive-thru event, anyone picking up items should stay in their vehicle.
