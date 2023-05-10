Dickinson County bakeries and greenhouses prepare for increased Mother’s Day demand

IRON MOUNTAIN & NORWAY Mich. (WLUC) - Mother’s Day is this Sunday.

A sugary treat can be a popular choice to show your mom how sweet you think she is. The Bakery Shoppe in Iron Mountain prepares specialty cakes for moms every year.

“The white on the raspberry is our signature flavor. It is to die for. We also have a very berry vanilla cake if moms want something not as sweet,” said Patricia Massi, Bakery Shoppe salesperson.

Massi expects more than 50 Mother’s Day cakes will be purchased. She said cakes need to be ordered 24 hours in advance to guarantee completion. Each cake is baked and decorated by staff members.

“To decorate it and everything, it probably takes an hour and a half or so,” Massi said. “Our cake decorators are wonderful. They are much faster than if you or I had done it.”

Meanwhile, Chenier’s Greenhouse is preparing for a third season in its Norway location. Co-owner Nick Chenier said they have already seen an influx of Mother’s Day business.

“People start planning for Mother’s Day this week. It started yesterday, and it will gradually ramp up Thursday and Friday. Saturday is expected to be a very busy day,” Chenier said.

Chenier said customers tend to lean toward three types of gifts for their moms.

“The three big gifts for Mother’s Day from us are gift certificates, hanging baskets and we have a large assortment of custom containers that we make in-house,” Chenier said.

If you take your mom there to browse, two furry dog friends, Bradley and Ruby, will want to say hi.

“Ruby is a huge part of the team, she loves being around people and as she gets older, we will bring her around a little bit more,” Chenier said.

Chenier’s will be open on Mother’s Day for last-minute flowers. Massi said the Bakery Shoppe will be open on Saturday, but closed Sunday.

