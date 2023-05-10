Dickinson County bakeries and greenhouses prepare for increased Mother’s Day demand

Flowers at Chenier's Greenhouse in Norway.
Flowers at Chenier's Greenhouse in Norway.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN & NORWAY Mich. (WLUC) - Mother’s Day is this Sunday.

A sugary treat can be a popular choice to show your mom how sweet you think she is. The Bakery Shoppe in Iron Mountain prepares specialty cakes for moms every year.

“The white on the raspberry is our signature flavor. It is to die for. We also have a very berry vanilla cake if moms want something not as sweet,” said Patricia Massi, Bakery Shoppe salesperson.

Massi expects more than 50 Mother’s Day cakes will be purchased. She said cakes need to be ordered 24 hours in advance to guarantee completion. Each cake is baked and decorated by staff members.

“To decorate it and everything, it probably takes an hour and a half or so,” Massi said. “Our cake decorators are wonderful. They are much faster than if you or I had done it.”

Meanwhile, Chenier’s Greenhouse is preparing for a third season in its Norway location. Co-owner Nick Chenier said they have already seen an influx of Mother’s Day business.

“People start planning for Mother’s Day this week. It started yesterday, and it will gradually ramp up Thursday and Friday. Saturday is expected to be a very busy day,” Chenier said.

Chenier said customers tend to lean toward three types of gifts for their moms.

“The three big gifts for Mother’s Day from us are gift certificates, hanging baskets and we have a large assortment of custom containers that we make in-house,” Chenier said.

If you take your mom there to browse, two furry dog friends, Bradley and Ruby, will want to say hi.

“Ruby is a huge part of the team, she loves being around people and as she gets older, we will bring her around a little bit more,” Chenier said.

Chenier’s will be open on Mother’s Day for last-minute flowers. Massi said the Bakery Shoppe will be open on Saturday, but closed Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Missing boy found safe in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Jake Allen drew a map of the area the search party covered.
‘It was the biggest sigh of relief’: Rescue team members recount finding 8-year-old safe after 2 days in wilderness
If you have any information on Helen Kontio's whereabouts contact the Michigan State Police...
Search continues a year later for missing Palmer woman
Still photo of handcuffs.
Juvenile steals bread truck, arrested after string of vehicle thefts in Escanaba

Latest News

The KCRC says that an enclosure partially constructed is encroaching on the right of way on...
KCRC, Fitzgerald’s Hotel and Restaurant agree to work towards agreement in ongoing encroachment dispute
Marquette family encourages homeowners to report water damage
Marquette family encourages homeowners to report water damage
Comedic-magician act coming to Dickinson County Friday
Comedic-magician act coming to Dickinson County Friday
Motorcyclists provide tips to stay safe on the road
Motorcyclists provide tips to stay safe on the road
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team trains, retrieves Teal Lake structure
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team trains, retrieves Teal Lake structure