Cruise ship to dock in Escanaba on Sunday for first time ever

The North Shore Dock, where the cruise ship will dock.
The North Shore Dock, where the cruise ship will dock.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend a cruise ship is coming to Escanaba for the first time ever.

On Sunday, 140 people will come off the American Queen Voyages cruise ship at the North Shore Dock behind the Escanaba library.

“We often say ‘hello’ on the sidewalks. Now there’s an opportunity to say ‘hello’ to people coming off the ships. I think it’s going to be a good thing,” said Craig Woerpel, the executive director at the Escanaba DDA.

“To be chosen as one of the spots, I think, is absolutely amazing. Hopefully, we’ll be able to show other cruise ships, because there’s eight of them on the Great Lakes, that Escanaba is a port they need to add to their itinerary,” added Woerpel.

The ship docks at 8 a.m. and at 8:30 a.m., there is a community welcome program celebrating the first cruise ship to dock in Escanaba. The Escanaba City Band will perform, and the mayor will greet the visitors with a key to the city. Everyone is welcome to attend.

From there, cruisers will get on buses to tour the town.

“We hope it’ll be a wonderful experience for guests, and not only will they enjoy their first time in Escanaba and all of Delta County, but they’ll make their way back for future visits,” said Vickie Micheau, the executive director of the Delta County Chamber of Commerce.

Buses will stop at various locations throughout town like the museums at the Chamber of Commerce, the Bonifas Arts Center and the Standpoint Lighthouse.

“I was working with the cruise ship on what makes Escanaba unique and that wasn’t a hard thing to come up with. Certainly, timber sports and log rolling are a big part of it. Native American culture is extremely important for us,” said Woerpel.

This is the first of 28 cruise groups coming to Escanaba this year through Oct. 2.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Missing boy found safe in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Jake Allen drew a map of the area the search party covered.
‘It was the biggest sigh of relief’: Rescue team members recount finding 8-year-old safe after 2 days in wilderness
If you have any information on Helen Kontio's whereabouts contact the Michigan State Police...
Search continues a year later for missing Palmer woman
Still photo of handcuffs.
Juvenile steals bread truck, arrested after string of vehicle thefts in Escanaba

Latest News

They will be adding some foliage and rock work to keep water at bay and will also be smoothing...
Annual ‘Dirt Ball’ event to clean up and open NTN trails
A glimpse of the damage from water in the Gooch's home.
Marquette family encourages homeowners to report water damage
Mix of sun but also spotty rain, thunderstorms as warm air lingers ahead of the weekend.
Pop-up showers, thunderstorms as warmup continues
Avian Influenza is spread when domestic birds interact with wild birds who are carrying the...
UP fairs moving ahead with in-person poultry shows after last year’s avian flu outbreak