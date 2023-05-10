Comedic-magician act coming to Dickinson County Friday

By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A magician will perform at a historic theatre in Dickinson County this Friday.

Andy Gross is a comedy magician. He is also well-practiced in ventriloquism. Based in Los Angeles, Gross will travel across the U.S. to perform.

He has been practicing magic and ventriloquism since he was nine-years-old. Gross says he enjoys visiting small communities with historic theatres, like Iron Mountain.

“The entire community comes out and supports the acts that are coming through. When I go to these places, the people appreciate what you do, and these theaters usually fill up. I have the best time because they are the friendliest people and the best audiences you could ask for,” Gross said.

The show will be this Friday at the Braumart Theater in Iron Mountain. Doors open at 6 p.m. CT and the show starts at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are $32 and are still available.

